Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,117.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 595,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,345. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

