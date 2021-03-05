Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $228.42 or 0.00472326 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $476.75 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00069916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00083045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00467854 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,025,224 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

