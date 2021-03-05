Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $46.09

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for $46.09 or 0.00093669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $77.30 million and $12.45 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.24 or 0.00465842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00069652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00076974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00082517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.08 or 0.00465509 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

