WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 28th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.6 days.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $91.74 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $101.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

