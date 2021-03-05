W&T Offshore Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 18,003 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,512 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $537.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

