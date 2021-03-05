WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey Sells 184,491 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $6,471,944.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,000,753.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55.

On Monday, December 21st, Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25.

On Thursday, December 17th, Oprah Winfrey sold 203,705 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $5,740,406.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90.

On Monday, December 14th, Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $5,363,870.58.

On Monday, December 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $9,382,884.39.

Shares of WW stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 3,011,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,498. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 452.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

