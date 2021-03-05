X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 96,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,005. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $92,688. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XFOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

