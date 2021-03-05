Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.30

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.30 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 148.50 ($1.94). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 91,704 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.30.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

