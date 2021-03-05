Xaya Price Reaches $0.0876 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1,575.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,944,252 coins and its circulating supply is 45,802,125 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

