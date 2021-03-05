Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,404 shares of company stock worth $1,977,820. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $23,879,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,139,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

