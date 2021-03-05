Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.72. Xiaobai Maimai shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

