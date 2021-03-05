Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Trading 11.8% Higher

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 216,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 335,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

