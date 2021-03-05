XML Financial LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $226.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

