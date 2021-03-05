Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 28th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442,591 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 440,922 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Xperi by 22.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 380,705 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

