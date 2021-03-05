XRP Trading Up 5.9% This Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $21.05 billion and approximately $5.90 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.00467221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00069266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077968 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00082437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.56 or 0.00462722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00192441 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

