Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNET opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $406.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.68. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

