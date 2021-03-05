Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Up 47.3% in February

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the January 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $240,289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

