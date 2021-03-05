XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $4.46 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. XYO has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $29,441.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.00748825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042208 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

