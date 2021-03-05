Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of YKLTY stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.