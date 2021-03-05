Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of YKLTY stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.
