Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.
YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $218,989,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.