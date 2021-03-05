Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $218,989,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

