Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Yandex worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Yandex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.59, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

