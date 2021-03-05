Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.19.

YGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

Shares of YGR traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,243. The company has a market cap of C$99.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.20.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

