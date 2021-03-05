Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Cormark

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YGR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.19.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.15. The company had a trading volume of 367,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,803. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

