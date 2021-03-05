Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Set at C$1.15 by Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) received a C$1.15 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.19.

YGR stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.15. 367,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,803. The company has a market cap of C$98.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

