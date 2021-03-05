Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Down 7.1%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 772,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 505,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

YTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

