Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

YSG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

