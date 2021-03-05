yearn.finance Price Tops $31,952.52 on Major Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $31,952.52 or 0.65503631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $196.28 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00460126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00068359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00463303 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

