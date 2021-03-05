Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Trading Up 5.2%

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.28. 1,207,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,281,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

