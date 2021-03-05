YFValue Price Reaches $1.63 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One YFValue token can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00463947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00465513 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

