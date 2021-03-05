YIELD App Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $53.00 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00757085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042319 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 92,414,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,331,075 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

