Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.59 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $19.23 million and $2.59 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00462367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00068995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00076926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00466451 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

