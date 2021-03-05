YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $969.54

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 969.54 ($12.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,022.02 ($13.35). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 39,423 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,059.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 969.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.41.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £255.60 ($333.94).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

