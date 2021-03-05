Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Down to $957.50

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 957.50 ($12.51), but opened at GBX 920 ($12.02). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 958.25 ($12.52), with a volume of 2,281 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £560.32 million and a P/E ratio of -27.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 876.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 721.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

