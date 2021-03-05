yTSLA Finance Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One yTSLA Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $75,105.00 and $25,168.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00463084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00076900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00083806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00465117 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

