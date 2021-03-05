Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.39. 1,046,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,277,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on YJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $515.43 million, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
