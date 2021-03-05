Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.39. 1,046,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,277,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $515.43 million, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yunji by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

