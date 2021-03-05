Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.60. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,482.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CSL traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.25. 421,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,603. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

