Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report $24.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.16 million and the highest is $24.90 million. Conifer posted sales of $21.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $100.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $106.90 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $109.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.53 on Friday. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.21.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

