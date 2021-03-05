Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.20. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

CONN traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,333. The stock has a market cap of $416.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Conn’s by 296.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Conn’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.