Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.45 Million

Analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $415.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.50 million and the highest is $443.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $366.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 313.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $6,332,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.