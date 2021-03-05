Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 293,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,453,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 112,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

