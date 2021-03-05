Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $524.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.20 million and the highest is $532.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $398.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $16.29 on Friday. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 930,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Harsco by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

