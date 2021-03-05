Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $915.00 million. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $10.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

NYSE HLT opened at $120.72 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

