Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $1.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $75.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $83.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.34 million to $260.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

