Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce sales of $5.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.99 billion. PayPal posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.10 billion to $31.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $239.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $279.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

