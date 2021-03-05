Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report sales of $68.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $68.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $276.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.44 million to $280.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.21 million, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $283.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

ROIC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $20,144,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 63,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.