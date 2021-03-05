Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

