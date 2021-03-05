Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Bally’s reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000.

Bally’s stock traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 46,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

