Zacks: Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.10. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIN stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,748. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $88.18.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.