Zacks: Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.10. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIN stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,748. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $88.18.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

