Zacks: Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report sales of $980.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $925.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

DoorDash stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.15.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

