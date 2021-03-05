Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. 255,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,576. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

